Student Athlete of the Week - Jace Macconnell

Jace Macconnell

Xavier Prep Senior Jace Macconnell can run the 100m dash in 10.79 seconds, but it's nothing in comparison to the race he's ran against some incredible odds since birth.

"My parents were both drug addicts so when I was born," said Macconnell. "I was born like addicted to like heroin and cocaine…so I've had a really rough childhood a lot of physical therapy. I should not be running as fast as I am, like i shouldn't really be able to play sports. It's a miracle that I got to this point."

Jace was adopted as a child and lives with his eleven other brothers and sisters.

"I can't image being an only child," said Jace. "Like not having like anyone to go home and play with like theres always someone at home. My three little brothers...like i get home and all we do we go outside we swim, we play basketball, we play soccer."

Jace's ability on the track and in the classroom, he has a 4.1 GPA, is sending him to run at the Division 1 level for Texas Christian University. His intended major is a way he's trying to help his family.

"A lot of my brothers have a lot of health issues like heart issues liver issues a lot of things they can't fix," said Jace, "but with bio tech and bio medical engineering I would be able to help them."

As Jace prepares to move to the Dallas area, his family is coming too as they relocate to Texas.

"So that's another reason I chose TCU," said Jace. "Because I'll be 35 minutes away so on the weekends I'll go home and like see my family and my little brothers."

Away from the track and classroom, Jace finds inner peace on the piano.

"Once you get like to a certain point where you can do real piano pieces, thats when you start to fall in love with it yourself..and so me and my brother have been playing for…this will be our 15th year now."