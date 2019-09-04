Student Athlete of the Week - Iris Hernandez

Iris Hernandez

She may not have the height that you'd expect out of a volleyball captain, but Coachella Valley's Iris Hernandez is proof that work ethic wins out every time.

"She doesn't play like she's 5-foot-2. She doesn't act like she's 5-foot-2. She goes out there, she doesn't use that as an excuse. 'Oh, you know I'm playing volleyball and I'm a little bit too small for this.' She found her role, we found a role for her," said Coachella Valley's volleyball coach Carlos Contreras. "She never gets rattled and the team can look to her for some composure and that's what means a lot to me. To have her on the court and no matter what's happening she's doing her job."

Whether she's setting or playing defense, coming off the bench or starting, Coach Carlos Contreras says Hernandez is always prepared and that no moment is too big for her.

"I think as an individual, she's always been super mature. She's always been one of the hardest working girls on the team," Contreras said.

Despite never playing volleyball before her freshman year at Coachella Valley, Hernandez made the varsity team in her sophomore year, which is when Contreras says he saw her blossom.

"It just started a passion in me and I grew so much love for it," Hernandez said. "You're able to come in and step out of the outside world. Just come in and play the game. It really clears your mind from anything that's been going on in your life."

Hernandez's dedication to her craft and evident leadership qualities led to her teammates voting her captain for her final season.

"It's a big step. It's a big responsibility actually. Having to lead the team and doing everything for the rest of the team. You do everything for others. You look out for them, and you try to better them as much as they try to better you," Hernandez said.

She's has had success both on the court as a DVL Champion and in the classroom as part of the team with the highest GPA last fall.

And while, Hernandez won't be playing volleyball in college. She's excited to pursue a career in social work right here at one of California's state universities