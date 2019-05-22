Student Athlete of the Week - Damion Loman

Damion Loman

Palm Springs Senior Damion Loman is no stranger to the spotlight, making highlight grabs for the Tribe football team and a CIF-SS champion in the long jump.

"Definitely say track and football is related," says Loman. "In the offseason of football you can participate in track. I know I ran a 4.9 50-yard dash my first sophomore year, sophomore year is when I first got into track, came back next spring ball next year and ran a 4.5."

The dual sport athlete showed off his athleticism at the D-3 CIF Championship where we won first place in the long jump at 22 feet and 4 inches, or just shy of a first down.

"It still really hasn't set in to me that I've done something so big," said Loamn. "Sometimes it hits me like wow I really did that, it's crazy to me. It's a blessing to even have the opportunity."

The championship outing at CIF setting him up for his college career. He signed his letter of intent to take his track talents to UC Riverside.

"I figure UC Riverside is not too far from home and its not too close," said Loman. "It's still outside the valley and it's a great place I was born and raised in Riverside. It's home it feels comfortable and I did the visit there, met other athletes, great people, great coaching staff."

Flashy on and off the field, Damion plans to major in business economics to help his brother with their clothing company, Str8 COastin'.

"We have summer attire, we have mens' sweat shorts, we have tank tops, we have t-shirts, we're getting started on socks and also getting start on mens swim trunks. Basically we're doing everything that we know people would love. I've always been, I've always loved clothes and thats always been a thing that you know thats attached to me."