Student Athlete of the Week - Carlie Williams
Palm Desert Softball
Palm Desert senior Carlie Williams is a future Division 1 athlete for the Aztecs. She says her journey to softball success began ten years ago at home.
"It really started with just my brothers playing baseball so I followed in their steps and played softball," said Williams.
She eventually made her way to pitching and won the MVP for the DVL in 2018 as the Aztecs went undefeated in league play.
"Just being in every play just being constantly doing something," said Williams.
"It's not always about the strikeout I know I have my girls behind me who can easily make the out but I mean it's an easy out so its nice"
Her head coach Jim Serven says she's a great leader for the team.
"Just a wonderful person just a great role model for all the younger girls," said Serven, "when she was a freshman she was nice and quiet just went about her job and every year she's gotten better last year."
Carlie maintains a 3.8 GPA and plans to attend Sacred Heart University in Connecticut next fall and play division 1 softball.
"They came out to see me play one game and i guess they liked me and then I went to see them like the following month or so I went out to their college and i loved it! All the girls were really nice it was a great school, exactly what I was looking for.
She plans to pursue a major in neuroscience.
"The brain is pretty cool to me and I'm doing the psychology part too," said Williams, "so majoring in neuroscience and minoring in psychology, it's just interesting."
