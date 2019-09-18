Student Athlete of the Week - Brad McClure

McClure student athlete of the week

"6 foot 7, 210 pounds," said Brad McClure.

Brad McClure is big but height and weight only tells some of the story for Saints senior signal caller.

"He's been getting better every year. Brad has only truly played the position for three years and he's probably grown 7-9 inches over that time, so he's learning his body and the position and he's a guy that's working at his craft every day and you can see the results this year but I think his best years are yet to come. He'll be a lot better as a 21-year-old," said head coach James Dockery.

Brad has come a long way in his development as an athlete. He also plays basketball, but it's the football field where he's getting some attention from the next level.

"Kind of got contacted last year from some Ivy league schools and this year in the summer during 7 on 7 I was getting contacted by San Diego, San Diego State and some other schools are picking up on it so I'm just looking forward to the recruiting process," said McClure.

He's also trying to savor every game as a Saint. What can be said about his maturation as an athlete, can also be said about him as a person.

"Brad has been a great guy on and off the field. He's led our guys by example for three years now and I've been blessed to walk into a program with a 6'6 quarterback for three years," said head coach James Dockery.

"It's been great for me with all the friends I've made from my freshman year until now and half of them are on the football team so it's been great to be with my brothers for four years and hopefully we can make it through the season together winning a championship," said McClure.

The Saints almost did that last year. So for Xavier to do it here in 2019 with Brad as their quarterback and leader, it's not out of the question. Sure, it's a big goal but Brad's a big guy.