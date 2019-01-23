Student Athlete of the Week - Alejandro de la Rosa

De la Rosa

Indio senior Alejandro de la Rosa and the Rajahs are undefeated in DVL play at 10-0 with only four games left in the regular season.

"Our whole philosophy when we play is an extra pass so if someone is more open than you are you should give the ball up to them, " said de la Rosa.

De la Rosa also finds the winning code in the classroom as he pursues his dreams in computer science with a 4.2 GPA.

"So I've been looking at the uc and UC-Santa Cruz has offered a lot of financial aid andI heard that their engineering program is really good."



"The background I feel like in today's world technology is like a super big business. Working for a big corporation like google or something would be really cool."

His head coach Ivery Thompson says de la Rosa leads the team on and off the court.

"Skies the limit with that kid, he's one of the leaders inour study hall."

"We're really hoping that he gets picked up by a division 2 or division 3 school cause his GPA is so high, you would just love to have him."

Thompson says de la Rosa is great example for young people across the valley.

"So it has to be more than just we're playing basketball, what about the relationships? Are you going to articulate that in your vision in your dream to get what you want. Beause eventually you're going to have to take care of your family."