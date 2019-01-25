Shadow Hills High School Dance Program Advances to Nationals
Indio, CA – Last weekend the Shadow Hills Dance Team participated in a Regional Qualifying
competition at Lake Elsinore High School, where they took 2nd place in Jazz Medium Division.
This qualified the team to advance to Nationals for the first time in the program's history.
Shadow Hills Dance Team Coach Desiree Wallis said, “The girls have been working on their
competition routines since the beginning of October and for their hard work to pay off and earn
them a trip to Nationals, is really special.”
The United Spirit Association Dance Nationals Competition will consist of teams from all around
the country who advanced through regional qualifying competitions. Nationals will take place at
the Anaheim Convention Center located in Anaheim, California on March 16-18, 2019.
Shadow Hills High School Dance Program was founded in 2016 and consists of over 200 of participants
ranging from dance classes to the spirit and competition teams.
