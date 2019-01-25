Local Sports Events

Shadow Hills High School Dance Program Advances to Nationals

By:

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 02:53 PM PST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 04:48 PM PST

Indio, CA – Last weekend the Shadow Hills Dance Team participated in a Regional Qualifying
competition at Lake Elsinore High School, where they took 2nd place in Jazz Medium Division.
This qualified the team to advance to Nationals for the first time in the program's history.

Shadow Hills Dance Team Coach Desiree Wallis said, “The girls have been working on their
competition routines since the beginning of October and for their hard work to pay off and earn
them a trip to Nationals, is really special.”

The United Spirit Association Dance Nationals Competition will consist of teams from all around
the country who advanced through regional qualifying competitions. Nationals will take place at
the Anaheim Convention Center located in Anaheim, California on March 16-18, 2019.

Shadow Hills High School Dance Program was founded in 2016 and consists of over 200 of participants
ranging from dance classes to the spirit and competition teams.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries