Shadow Hills High School Dance Program Advances to Nationals

Indio, CA – Last weekend the Shadow Hills Dance Team participated in a Regional Qualifying

competition at Lake Elsinore High School, where they took 2nd place in Jazz Medium Division.

This qualified the team to advance to Nationals for the first time in the program's history.

Shadow Hills Dance Team Coach Desiree Wallis said, “The girls have been working on their

competition routines since the beginning of October and for their hard work to pay off and earn

them a trip to Nationals, is really special.”

The United Spirit Association Dance Nationals Competition will consist of teams from all around

the country who advanced through regional qualifying competitions. Nationals will take place at

the Anaheim Convention Center located in Anaheim, California on March 16-18, 2019.

Shadow Hills High School Dance Program was founded in 2016 and consists of over 200 of participants

ranging from dance classes to the spirit and competition teams.