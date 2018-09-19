Saints crowned Queens of Cook Street in night of sweeps around Desert Empire volleyball

Xavier Prep defeated their rival Palm Desert on Tuesday night, sweeping the Aztecs at home. It was the first of three sweeps on the night around the league as PS defeated Rancho Mirage and LQ took care of Shadow Hills.

On the win in the featured game between Xavier Prep and Palm Desert, the Saints said they wanted to sweep the Aztecs.



"Yes! We wanted it so bad. It just feels great. We were so focused on our mentality staying steady the whole match and that was our most important goal to get that in three," said senior Jillian Whitcomb.

The Saints have talent all over the court, including sophomore setter Sophia Callahan.

"It feels amazing because we work hard every day and we work hard for these games. They're a really tough opponent and we worked our hardest and played together as a team and it's really exciting."

The Saints are 3-0 in league, while Palm Desert is 2-1.