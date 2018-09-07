PD dominates Yucca Valley; LQ falls to Citrus Valley in Thursday games

Thursday football

Palm Desert honored former head coach Pat Blackburn prior to their game against Yucca Valley. Then they went out and forced 6 turnovers and a shutout win, 42-0 over the Trojans.

Meanwhile, La Quinta fell to 0-3 after getting shutout on the road in Redlands against Citrus Valley. The Blackhawks are battling injuries and youth under first year head coach Patrick Rivenes who used to be an assistant under Blackburn at Palm Desert.

Here is the rest of the week's schedule with a handful of games Friday night.

9/7

HOME GAMES

*Game of the Week: The Mayor's Cup

- Indio at Shadow Hills

- Tustin at Palm Springs

- Aquinas at Xavier Prep

- Central at Coachella Valley

- Palo Verde Valley at Desert Mirage

- Jurupa Valley at Desert Hot Springs

- Cal Lutheran at Desert Chapel

AWAY GAMES

- Rancho Mirage at Citrus Hill (Perris)

- Cathedral City at Perris

- DCA at Riverside Prep

- West Shores at Foothill Christian

OFF

- Twentynine Palms

