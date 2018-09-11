Palm Desert defensive back Ben Cowan wins play of the week for pick-six

Ben Cowan wins play of the week for pick-six

Cowan helped the Aztecs win on Thursday night with an interception returned for a touchdown. This play earned the most amount of votes to win our high school football play of the week.

On the play Cowan said, "our defense was getting to the quarterback very fast so he wasn't able to make his reads and so I jumped the out and ran it back (for the touchdown). Thank you guys again and go Aztecs."

The Palm Desert defense has allowed just 28 points their first four games for an average of 7 points allowed per game. The Aztecs are 4-0 and ranked as the top team in their division.