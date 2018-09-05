Mayor's Cup between Indio, Shadow Hills slated as high school football game of the week

The high school football season rolls on with another full schedule of games for our local teams. Headlining the slate this week is the 3rd annual Mayor's Cup between city rivals, Indio and Shadow Hills.

The Knights are unbeaten in their rivalry with the Rajahs, coming in at 2-0 with wins in 2016 and 2017. On the current season, here in 2018, Shadow carries a perfect 3-0 record and look to be one of the top teams in the valley.

Meanwhile, Indio is struggling under first year head coach Scott Gilbert. The Rajahs have yet to score a point in their first two games and enter this week with an 0-2 record.

Here is the full schedule for this week.

GAME SCHEDULE:

9/6

- Yucca Valley at Palm Desert

- La Quinta at Citrus Valley (Redlands)

9/7

HOME GAMES

*Game of the Week: The Mayor's Cup

- Indio at Shadow Hills

- Tustin at Palm Springs

- Aquinas at Xavier Prep

- Central at Coachella Valley

- Palo Verde Valley at Desert Mirage

- Jurupa Valley at Desert Hot Springs

- Cal Lutheran at Desert Chapel

AWAY GAMES

- Rancho Mirage at Citrus Hill (Perris)

- Cathedral City at Perris

- DCA at Riverside Prep

- West Shores at Foothill Christian

OFF

- Twentynine Palms

