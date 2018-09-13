Marlin Bravo scores first goal of collegiate career for COD women's soccer

Marlin Bravo scores first goal of collegiate career for COD

Bravo is a freshman for the Roadrunners and has impaired hearing. She's been deaf since the age of four but has continued to achieve her goals.

In fact, she logged the first goal of her collegiate career last week for COD. And as expected, it was a special moment for her.

Bravo communicated via sign language, "the team wants to communicate with me. Other teammates never wanted to communicate and didn't both to learn. This team is really great at making me feel apart of the team. I am humbled and feel accepted like family."

That atmosphere is in part because of their coach Garrett Estrin who prides himself on creating that type of environment for his players.

"The great thing is a lot of kids on the team have blended really quick with her. Great personality. Teaching some of the girls to sign and some of the girls are catching on really quick."

The Roadrunners are 1-3 on the season with their next game at San Diego Miramar on Friday, September 14.