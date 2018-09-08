High School Football Week 4: Scores and Highlights

Best Local Sports Show Week Four

The high school football season keeps rolling on, with numerous local schools taking on out of the area competition.

Below are the final scores from a very blowout heavy week of football.

THURSDAY 9/6

Yucca Valley - 0 at Palm Desert 42

Big night for #22 as @PdhsFootball went at Yucca Valley with the run game early and often



Jordan Garcia rushes for three touchdowns and two really 🔥 ones while I had the 📹 rolling



Highlights tonight at 11pm on @KESQ & @LocalTwo @pdhsofficial @PDAztecArmy pic.twitter.com/sLlH4pCoVJ — Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) September 7, 2018

La Quinta - 0 at Citrus Valley (Redlands) - 36

FRIDAY 9/7

HOME GAMES

*Game of the Week: The Mayor's Cup

Indio - 0 at Shadow Hills - 70

Tustin - 7 at Palm Springs - 41

Aquinas - 35 at Xavier Prep - 0

Central - 49 at Coachella Valley - 6

Palo Verde Valley - 44 at Desert Mirage - 21

Jurupa Valley - 12 at Desert Hot Springs - 38

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Shout-out to Desert Hot Springs and first-year head coach Errol Wilson as they got their first win in 15 games

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Shout-out to Desert Hot Springs and first-year head coach Errol Wilson as they got their first win in 15 games

Cal Lutheran at Desert Chapel

AWAY GAMES

Rancho Mirage - 7 at Citrus Hill (Perris) - 36

Cathedral City - 6 at Perris - 9

DCA at Riverside Prep

West Shores - 0 at Foothill Christian - 48

Be sure to follow @BlakeArthurKESQ and @CodyWKrupp on Twitter and watch the Best Local Sports Show for all the coverage.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15