Local Sports Events

High School Football Week 4: Scores and Highlights

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 11:44 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 12:31 AM PDT

Best Local Sports Show Week Four

The high school football season keeps rolling on, with numerous local schools taking on out of the area competition.

Below are the final scores from a very blowout heavy week of football.

THURSDAY 9/6

  • Yucca Valley - 0 at Palm Desert 42

 

 

  • La Quinta - 0 at Citrus Valley (Redlands) - 36

FRIDAY 9/7

HOME GAMES

*Game of the Week: The Mayor's Cup

  •  Indio - 0 at Shadow Hills - 70

 

 

  • Tustin - 7 at Palm Springs - 41

 

  • Aquinas - 35 at Xavier Prep - 0

 

  • Central - 49 at Coachella Valley - 6

 

  • Palo Verde Valley - 44 at Desert Mirage - 21

 

  • Jurupa Valley - 12 at Desert Hot Springs - 38

  • Cal Lutheran at Desert Chapel

 

AWAY GAMES

  • Rancho Mirage - 7 at Citrus Hill (Perris) - 36

 

  • Cathedral City - 6 at Perris - 9

 

  • DCA at Riverside Prep

 

  • West Shores - 0 at Foothill Christian - 48

First Alert Forecast

