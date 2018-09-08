High School Football Week 4: Scores and Highlights
The high school football season keeps rolling on, with numerous local schools taking on out of the area competition.
Below are the final scores from a very blowout heavy week of football.
THURSDAY 9/6
- Yucca Valley - 0 at Palm Desert 42
- La Quinta - 0 at Citrus Valley (Redlands) - 36
FRIDAY 9/7
HOME GAMES
*Game of the Week: The Mayor's Cup
- Indio - 0 at Shadow Hills - 70
- Tustin - 7 at Palm Springs - 41
- Aquinas - 35 at Xavier Prep - 0
- Central - 49 at Coachella Valley - 6
- Palo Verde Valley - 44 at Desert Mirage - 21
- Jurupa Valley - 12 at Desert Hot Springs - 38
- Cal Lutheran at Desert Chapel
AWAY GAMES
- Rancho Mirage - 7 at Citrus Hill (Perris) - 36
- Cathedral City - 6 at Perris - 9
- DCA at Riverside Prep
- West Shores - 0 at Foothill Christian - 48
