Fencing Feature: Olympic sport is unique but growing in our desert

Fencing Feature Sport of...

Since it started 16 years ago, the Desert Fencing Academy has brought a different type of sport to the Coachella Valley.

"We opened in February of 2003," said Leslie Taft the head coach and owner of Desert Fencing Academy. "I started with fifteen students right off the bat and in about three months I was up to about thirty students and it's just grown from there on."

The Academy now has 65 students of all ages. Dominic Zappia started fencing two years ago and brings both of his sons to practice.

"I brought my kids here, both my boys to start fencing," said Zappia. "And then I got jealous of just sitting around and not doing anything so I decided to join up and make it a family affair."

Reese Frenter is a senior at Palm Springs High School and started fencing in just the second grade.

"I just had an interest in it," said Frenter. "What's not interesting about sword fighting?"