Desert Hot Springs faces Desert Mirage in featured high school football game of the week
Watch the Best Local Show Friday at 11
It's the 5th week of the high school football season and Desert Valley League play is underway, with the Golden Eagles and Rams headline the week's schedule of games.
Last year, Desert Mirage defeated DHS 35-27.
This year, the DM Rams come into this contest at 0-3 while the DHS Golden Eagles are 1-2, earning their first win of the season last week.
Below is the full game schedule for this week, including a few Thursday night games. All games start at 7:00 p.m. unless changed.
Thursday 9/13
- Indio at Cathedral City
- Murrieta Mesa at La Quinta
- West Shores at Public Safety Academy
Friday 9/14
- Desert Hot Springs at Desert Mirage (Game of the Week)
- Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley
- Banning at 29 Palms
- Palm Springs at Redlands
- Roosevelt at Rancho Mirage
- Dominguez at Palm Desert
- Hemet at Shadow Hills
- Calipatria at Desert Christian Academy
OFF
- Xavier Prep