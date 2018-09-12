Desert Hot Springs faces Desert Mirage in featured high school football game of the week

It's the 5th week of the high school football season and Desert Valley League play is underway, with the Golden Eagles and Rams headline the week's schedule of games.

Last year, Desert Mirage defeated DHS 35-27.

This year, the DM Rams come into this contest at 0-3 while the DHS Golden Eagles are 1-2, earning their first win of the season last week.

Below is the full game schedule for this week, including a few Thursday night games. All games start at 7:00 p.m. unless changed.

9/13

Indio at Cathedral City

Murrieta Mesa at La Quinta

West Shores at Public Safety Academy

9/14

Desert Hot Springs at Desert Mirage (Game of the Week)

Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley

Banning at 29 Palms

Palm Springs at Redlands

Roosevelt at Rancho Mirage

Dominguez at Palm Desert

Hemet at Shadow Hills

Calipatria at Desert Christian Academy

OFF

Xavier Prep

