Desert Empire League volleyball debuts Tuesday night with Xavier, PD and LQ all winners

The Desert Empire volleyball season started Tuesday featuring six local teams, including the reigning DVL champion Xavier Prep Saints who defeated Palm Springs in the match of the night.

Below are the final scores from the opening night of the league season.

Xavier Prep defeated Palm Springs 3-1

Palm Desert defeated Shadow Hills 3-0

La Quinta defeated Rancho Mirage 3-0

The Saints appear to be the favorite to win the league, loaded with talent all over the court. But Palm Desert and La Quinta looked good in their openers and will surely be in contention, trying to knock off the reigning champions.

