COD men's soccer program loaded with local talent and leadership

The Roadrunners boast a strong head coach in Enrique Cardenas who is widely considered the best soccer player to ever come out of the valley. He's hoping to carry on that tradition of talent at COD with the men's program.

The Roadrunners roster has seven DMHS graduates, highlighting the potential of players in the east valley.

Cardenas says, "college coaches I talked to always said you are at an untapped region. We have always wanted to see players from there but they hae never had the resources to do it or anyone to do it.

But Cardenas is hoping to carry the responsibility to change that.

"The coaching hasn't been there to prepare guys and get guys out. I wanted to be a gateway for my community and give them some opportunities that I got."

The Roadrunners are currently 2-2, which includes the biggest win in program history. COD defeated the No. 3 ranked team in the country, Cerritos.