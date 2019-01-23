BNP Paribas 2019 features A-list of tennis talent

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - BNP Paribas officials released their entry list of competitors Wednesday in this year's tournament and it features many names from the top 75 list of men's and women's tennis.

"Ten former singles champions will descend on the desert in 2019: Juan Martín Del Potro (2018); Naomi Osaka (2018); Simona Halep (2015); Novak Djokovic (2008, 2011, 2014-2016); Roger Federer (2004- 2006, 2012, 2017); Rafael Nadal (2007, 2009, 2013); Serena Williams (1999; 2001); Maria Sharapova (2006, 2013); Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2016); and Caroline Wozniacki (2011)," said the official release.

Juan Martin Del Potro will defend his men's singles title after beating world #3 Roger Federer in the 2018 BNP Paribas Open. Also Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka will defend her women's singles title.

American John Isner and Madison Key are also expected to compete.

The 2019 BNP Paribas Open is from March 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.