Blackhawks battle Arabs in high school football game of the week

Blackhawks battle Arabs in high school f

Both teams are coming off losses in their season opener and would like nothing more than a win on Friday night.

For Coachella Valley (0-1), they come in without their starting quarterback Donny Fitzgerald who injured his shoulder in the team's 44-22 loss at Rancho Mirage.

As for La Quinta (0-1), they enter off a tough 28-20 defeat at home to JW North in Patrick Rivenes' head coaching debut.

Sports Director Blake Arthur and Cody Krup will have complete coverage from our game of the week, as well as highlights and scores for the rest of the week's schedule which is below.

*GAME OF THE WEEK* La Quinta - 36 at Coachella Valley - 38

Palm Springs - 28 at St. Anthony - 26

Palm Desert - 9 at Flowing Wells - 7

Colton - 6 at Rancho Mirage - 38

Beautiful Thursday night for football as Rancho Mirage rolls Colton 38-6. Complete highlights tonight in sports on @KESQ @LocalTwo @RMHSFB @RMHS_Rattlers @RMHSAD pic.twitter.com/E575LTPCgC — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthurKESQ) August 31, 2018

Seton Catholic- 39 at Xavier Prep - 13

After a fumble by Xavier QB Bradley McClure Seton Catholic recovers with 9:15 left in the 1st @BlakeArthurKESQ @CodyWKrupp pic.twitter.com/HGdu3NJoAU — Bannon Clark (@BannonClark1) September 1, 2018

Orange Vista - 44 at Yucca Valley - 7

Cathedral City - 3 at Shadow Hills - 55

Sultana - 48 at 29 Palms - 13

Desert Hot Springs - 28 at Arroyo Valley - 34 (OT)

Brawley - 56 at Indio - 0

Desert Mirage - 0 at Holtville - 31

Desert Chapel - 14 at West Shores - 28