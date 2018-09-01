Local Sports Events

Blackhawks battle Arabs in high school football game of the week

Watch BLSS Friday @ 11 for highlights on all games

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:34 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:33 PM PDT

Blackhawks battle Arabs in high school f

Both teams are coming off losses in their season opener and would like nothing more than a win on Friday night.

For Coachella Valley (0-1), they come in without their starting quarterback Donny Fitzgerald who injured his shoulder in the team's 44-22 loss at Rancho Mirage.

As for La Quinta (0-1), they enter off a tough 28-20 defeat at home to JW North in Patrick Rivenes' head coaching debut.

Sports Director Blake Arthur and Cody Krup will have complete coverage from our game of the week, as well as highlights and scores for the rest of the week's schedule which is below.

  • *GAME OF THE WEEK* La Quinta - 36 at Coachella Valley - 38

 

  • Palm Springs - 28 at St. Anthony - 26

 

  • Palm Desert - 9 at Flowing Wells - 7

 

  • Colton - 6 at Rancho Mirage - 38

 

  • Seton Catholic- 39 at Xavier Prep - 13

 

  • Orange Vista - 44 at Yucca Valley - 7

 

  • Cathedral City - 3 at Shadow Hills - 55

 

  • Sultana - 48 at 29 Palms - 13

 

  • Desert Hot Springs - 28 at Arroyo Valley - 34 (OT)

 

  • Brawley - 56 at Indio - 0

 

  • Desert Mirage - 0 at Holtville - 31

 

  • Desert Chapel - 14 at West Shores - 28

 

  • DCA at Santa Rosa Academy

Be sure to follow @BlakeArthurKESQ and @CodyWKrupp on Twitter and watch the Best Local Sports Show for all the coverage.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3  & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries