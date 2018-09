LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Rams limited the Arizona Cardinals to five first downs and 137 yards and Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and a touchdown in a 34-0 victory on Sunday.

Todd Gurley ran for three touchdowns and two two-point conversions helping the Rams start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2001.

The Rams defense did not allow Arizona (0-2) to cross midfield until the next-to-last play of the game.