Indio Boys Cross Country team runs into CIF State Final

alex indio interview 111818

INDIO, Calif. - The Indio Rajahs Boys Cross Country team is heading to the CIF State Finals in Fresno, Calif. on Saturday, November 24, 2018. The team has made the state finals before in 2013. Alex Cheney sat down with their head coach Noel Perez to learn more about the team.

"Yeah well this group had projected it last year," said Perez. "We made a few adjustments along the way, after our season finished last year we went back to the drawing books and saw where we could improve upon and here we are. You know, it's just been a lot of work to get here."