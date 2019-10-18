Week 9 high school football scores & highlights

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - We're at week 9 of the high school football season, the battle for league titles is heating up. To add to it all, we've got multiple rivalry games on the docket.

Battle for the Bell

Coachella Valley @ Indio

The game is still underway despite CVUSD cancelling all activities due to concerns over air quality stemming from a 32-acre mulch fire burning on 66th Avenue and Martinez Road near Thermal. Due to the smoke, the game was moved from Coachella Valley to Indio High School.

25th Flag Game

Palm Desert @ La Quinta

Palm Desert @ La Quinta The Ramon Road Rivalry

Palm Springs @ Rancho Mirage

Other games on the schedule: