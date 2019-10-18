High_School_Football

Week 9 high school football scores & highlights

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 12:00 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:06 AM PDT

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - We're at week 9 of the high school football season, the battle for league titles is heating up. To add to it all, we've got multiple rivalry games on the docket.

  • Battle for the Bell
    Coachella Valley @ Indio

The game is still underway despite CVUSD cancelling all activities due to concerns over air quality stemming from a 32-acre mulch fire burning on 66th Avenue and Martinez Road near Thermal. Due to the smoke, the game was moved from Coachella Valley to Indio High School.

  • 25th Flag Game
    Palm Desert @ La Quinta
  • The Ramon Road Rivalry
    Palm Springs @ Rancho Mirage

Other games on the schedule:

  • Shadow Hills @ Xavier Prep
  • Yucca Valley - 27 @ Cathedral City - 0
  • Desert Mirage at 29 Palms
  • DHS at Banning
  • Bloomington Christian at Desert Chapel
  • DCA at Arrowhead Christian (Saturday)

