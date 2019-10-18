Week 9 high school football scores & highlights
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - We're at week 9 of the high school football season, the battle for league titles is heating up. To add to it all, we've got multiple rivalry games on the docket.
- Battle for the Bell
Coachella Valley @ Indio
The game is still underway despite CVUSD cancelling all activities due to concerns over air quality stemming from a 32-acre mulch fire burning on 66th Avenue and Martinez Road near Thermal. Due to the smoke, the game was moved from Coachella Valley to Indio High School.
- 25th Flag Game
Palm Desert @ La Quinta
- The Ramon Road Rivalry
Palm Springs @ Rancho Mirage
Other games on the schedule:
- Shadow Hills @ Xavier Prep
- Yucca Valley - 27 @ Cathedral City - 0
- Desert Mirage at 29 Palms
- DHS at Banning
- Bloomington Christian at Desert Chapel
- DCA at Arrowhead Christian (Saturday)
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15