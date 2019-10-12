Week 8 high school football scores & highlights

BLSS 2019 WEEK 8

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - We have reached week 8 of the local high school football season. The season is heating up for many teams, as they battle for their respective league titles.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Palm Desert - 28 (4-3) @ Palm Springs - 10 (3-4)

Our game of the week features the Palm Springs Indians hosting the Palm Desert Aztecs in a battle that could very well determine the champion of the Desert Empire League.

Both teams are coming off dominant victories last week.

Palm Springs shutout a strong Xavier Prep team 31 to 0 on the road last week. The Indians have had a pretty up and down season so far, but all their victories have been in dominant fashion. Palm Desert has had a very similar up and down season with their wins being blowouts. Last week, they beat the Shadow Hills Knights 50 to 7 at home.

The Indians came into this game undefeated at home while the Aztecs were winless on the road so far this season. Both are no more as the Aztecs came away with the W, 28-10.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

With this win, Palm Desert joins Rancho Mirage atop of the DEL. Next week, the Aztecs will look to stay in 1st place as they travel to La Quinta (1-6).

Palm Springs will look to bounce back and stay in the title hunt with a tough road matchup against the other team tied for 1st in the DEL, Rancho Mirage (5-2).

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley tonight at 11 p.m. for coverage of all our local games.

Other games of the docket:

Xavier Prep - 14 (4-3) @ Rancho Mirage - 30 (5-2)

La Quinta - 7 (1-6) @ Shadow Hills - 26 (4-3)

Coachella Valley - 55 (4-3) @ Desert Mirage - 0 (0-7)

@ Desert Mirage - 0 (0-7) Banning - 32 (3-4) @ Cathedral City - 13 (3-4)

@ Cathedral City - 13 (3-4) Desert Hot Springs - 6 (1-6) @ Yucca Valley - 40 (4-3)

Indio - 0 (1-6) @ 29 Palms - 46 (3-4)

Aquinas - 82 (5-2) @ Desert Christian Academy - 0 (1-6)

@ Desert Christian Academy - 0 (1-6) Desert Chapel - (2-3) @ United Christian - (2-3) (Sat at 7 p.m.)

Take any cool pictures or video from one of the games? Use #BLSS on Twitter or send them to Share@KESQ.com for a chance to be featured.