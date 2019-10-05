Week 7 high school football scores and highlights
Tune in for coverage at 11 p.m.
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Week 7 of the high school football season is among us. This week sees the start of Desert Empire League play as well continued Desert Valley League competition. The valley is also coming together to support a local player recovering from a brain aneurysm.
- GAME OF THE WEEK
Rancho Mirage - 42 (4-2) @ La Quinta - 14 (1-5)
Our game of the week features the La Quinta Blackhawks hosting the Rancho Mirage Rattlers. The Blackhawks had their first win of the season last week, while the Rattlers came in having lost their last two games after a three-game winning streak.
The Rattlers dominated today's game, 42-14. After a slow start in the 1st quarter, the Rattlers scored 21 points in the 2nd quarter and never looked back. The win marks the Rattlers' first DEL win in school history.
Today's game was about more than just football though. Schools around the entire valley have come together to show support for Israel Ramirez, a Rancho Mirage player diagnosed with a brain aneurysm last week. "Izzy" has undergone three successful brain surgeries including removing a blood clot.
Both schools honored Izzy was honored at tonight's game, with those in attendance wearing maroon, the color of Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month. The two teams joined together for a prayer circle before the game.
Other games on the docket (All games start at 7 unless otherwise noted):
- Shadow Hills - 7 (3-3) @ Palm Desert - 50 (3-3)
- Cathedral City - 0 (3-3) @ Coachella Valley - 42 (3-3)
- Yucca Valley (3-3) - 42 @ Indio - 14 (1-5)
- 29 Palms - 37 (2-4) @ Desert Hot Springs - 6 (1-5)
- Desert Mirage (0-5) @ Banning (1-4)
- Palm Springs (2-3) @ Xavier Prep (4-1) (Saturday 7:00 p.m.)
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15