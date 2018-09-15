High_School_Football

Week 5 high school football scores & highlights

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 11:32 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 12:31 AM PDT

Week 5 of the local high school football season has wrapped up. Teams at home had a good week, most of those teams won by blowouts.

Check out the highlights and final scores below.

Thursday 9/13

  • Indio - 42 at Cathedral City - 35
  • Murrieta Mesa - 7 at La Quinta - 48
  • Desert Hot Springs - 20 at Desert Mirage - 52
  • West Shores - 0 at Public Safety Academy - 58

Friday 9/14

  • ***Game of the Week***  Coachella Valley - 34 at Yucca Valley - 25 
  • Banning - 22 at 29 Palms - 12
  • Palm Springs - 19 at Redlands - 20
  • Roosevelt - 28 at Rancho Mirage - 19
  • Dominguez - 14 at Palm Desert - 55
  • Hemet - 16 at Shadow Hills - 55
  • Calipatria - 34 at Desert Christian Academy - 40

  • Xavier Prep

 

