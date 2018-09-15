Week 5 high school football scores & highlights
Week 5 of the local high school football season has wrapped up. Teams at home had a good week, most of those teams won by blowouts.
Check out the highlights and final scores below.
Thursday 9/13
- Indio - 42 at Cathedral City - 35
- Murrieta Mesa - 7 at La Quinta - 48
- Desert Hot Springs - 20 at Desert Mirage - 52
- West Shores - 0 at Public Safety Academy - 58
Friday 9/14
- ***Game of the Week*** Coachella Valley - 34 at Yucca Valley - 25
- Banning - 22 at 29 Palms - 12
- Palm Springs - 19 at Redlands - 20
- Roosevelt - 28 at Rancho Mirage - 19
- Dominguez - 14 at Palm Desert - 55
- Hemet - 16 at Shadow Hills - 55
- Calipatria - 34 at Desert Christian Academy - 40
OFF
- Xavier Prep
