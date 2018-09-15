Week 5 high school football scores & highlights

Best Local Sports Show Week Five

Week 5 of the local high school football season has wrapped up. Teams at home had a good week, most of those teams won by blowouts.

Check out the highlights and final scores below.

Thursday 9/13

Indio - 42 at Cathedral City - 35

at Cathedral City - 35 Murrieta Mesa - 7 at La Quinta - 48

Desert Hot Springs - 20 at Desert Mirage - 52

West Shores - 0 at Public Safety Academy - 58

Friday 9/14

***Game of the Week*** Coachella Valley - 34 at Yucca Valley - 25

at Yucca Valley - 25 Banning - 22 at 29 Palms - 12

at 29 Palms - 12 Palm Springs - 19 at Redlands - 20

Roosevelt - 28 at Rancho Mirage - 19

at Rancho Mirage - 19 Dominguez - 14 at Palm Desert - 55

Hemet - 16 at Shadow Hills - 55

Calipatria - 34 at Desert Christian Academy - 40

OFF

Xavier Prep

