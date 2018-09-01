High_School_Football

Week 3 High School Football Highlights & Scores

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 11:42 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 02:10 AM PDT

BLSS Week Three

Week 3 of the high school football season is a wrap! 13 games were played, the most so far this season.

Remember to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake & Cody, every Friday night at 11 for highlights and scores from all the local teams.

  • *GAME OF THE WEEK* La Quinta - 36 at Coachella Valley - 38

  • Palm Springs - 28 at St. Anthony - 26

 

  • Palm Desert - 9 at Flowing Wells - 7

 

  • Colton - 6 at Rancho Mirage - 38

 

 

 

  • Seton Catholic- 39 at Xavier Prep - 13

 

 

 

  • Orange Vista - 44 at Yucca Valley - 7

 

  • Cathedral City - 3 at Shadow Hills - 55

 

  • Sultana - 48 at 29 Palms - 13

  • Desert Hot Springs - 28 at Arroyo Valley - 34 (OT)

 

  • Brawley - 56 at Indio - 0

 

  • Desert Mirage - 0 at Holtville - 31

 

  • Desert Chapel - 14 at West Shores - 28

 

  • DCA at Santa Rosa Academy

Be sure to follow @BlakeArthurKESQ and @CodyWKrupp on Twitter for all your local sports updates.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3  & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries