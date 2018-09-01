Week 3 High School Football Highlights & Scores

BLSS Week Three

Week 3 of the high school football season is a wrap! 13 games were played, the most so far this season.

Remember to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake & Cody, every Friday night at 11 for highlights and scores from all the local teams.

*GAME OF THE WEEK* La Quinta - 36 at Coachella Valley - 38

Palm Springs - 28 at St. Anthony - 26

Palm Desert - 9 at Flowing Wells - 7

Colton - 6 at Rancho Mirage - 38

Seton Catholic- 39 at Xavier Prep - 13

After a fumble by Xavier QB Bradley McClure Seton Catholic recovers with 9:15 left in the 1st @BlakeArthurKESQ @CodyWKrupp pic.twitter.com/HGdu3NJoAU — Bannon Clark (@BannonClark1) September 1, 2018

Orange Vista - 44 at Yucca Valley - 7

Cathedral City - 3 at Shadow Hills - 55

Sultana - 48 at 29 Palms - 13

Desert Hot Springs - 28 at Arroyo Valley - 34 (OT)

Brawley - 56 at Indio - 0

Desert Mirage - 0 at Holtville - 31

Desert Chapel - 14 at West Shores - 28

DCA at Santa Rosa Academy

