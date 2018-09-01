Week 3 High School Football Highlights & Scores
Week 3 of the high school football season is a wrap! 13 games were played, the most so far this season.
Remember to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake & Cody, every Friday night at 11 for highlights and scores from all the local teams.
- *GAME OF THE WEEK* La Quinta - 36 at Coachella Valley - 38
- Palm Springs - 28 at St. Anthony - 26
- Palm Desert - 9 at Flowing Wells - 7
- Colton - 6 at Rancho Mirage - 38
- Seton Catholic- 39 at Xavier Prep - 13
- Orange Vista - 44 at Yucca Valley - 7
- Cathedral City - 3 at Shadow Hills - 55
- Sultana - 48 at 29 Palms - 13
- Desert Hot Springs - 28 at Arroyo Valley - 34 (OT)
- Brawley - 56 at Indio - 0
- Desert Mirage - 0 at Holtville - 31
- Desert Chapel - 14 at West Shores - 28
- DCA at Santa Rosa Academy
