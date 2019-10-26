Week 10 high school football highlights and standings

Week 10 BLSS

We're up to week 10 of our local high school football season. With one week left in the regular season, teams at the top of their leagues are fighting for the title.

Game of the Week:

Xavier Prep - 20 at Palm Desert - 34

Palm Desert vs Xavier Prep, the Cook Street Rivalry, was our game of the week.

The Palm Desert Aztecs proved themselves to be the Kings of Cook Street this year, with a dominant victory over the Xavier Prep Saints.

The Aztecs led from the 1st quarter and just never looked back, scoring 27 points by the 3rd quarter. The Saints scored 13 points in the final six minutes of the game, but it proved too little, too late.

This win also puts the Aztecs in great position to win the DEL, placing them in 1st place with a perfect 4-0 league record. Next week for the season finale, the Aztecs travel to Rancho Mirage, who are right on the Aztecs trail in second place with a 3-1 DEL record.

Xavier Prep will finish their season next week hosting La Quinta.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores for all of this week's games.

More Desert Empire League Games:

La Quinta - 0 at Palm Springs - 49

Rancho Mirage - 28 at Shadow Hills - 7

Desert Valley League Games:

Coachella Valley - 34 at Desert Hot Springs - 12

at Desert Hot Springs 12 Twentynine Palms - 26 at Cathedral City - 20

at Cathedral City 20 Banning - 51 at Indio - 0

at Indio 0 Yucca Valley at Desert Mirage CANCELLED. Desert Mirage forfeited the game giving Yucca Valley a 6-0 record in Desert Valley League play.

Other Leagues: