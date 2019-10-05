High_School_Football

Play of the Week Nominees - Week 7

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 11:37 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:37 PM PDT

Week 7 is just about wrapped up, but it ain't over until we have a player of the week. Vote for your favorite below and watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to find out who won!

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries