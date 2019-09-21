High_School_Football

Play of the Week Nominees - Week 5

Winner announced Monday at 6

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 11:07 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:24 AM PDT

Week 5 Play of the Week Nominees

With week 5 in the books, here are three plays that stood out as our possible Play of the Week. Vote for your favorite below. Winners will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3!

Highlights and Scores for Week 5 Games

 

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries