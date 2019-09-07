High_School_Football

Play of the Week Nominees - Week 3

Winner will announced Monday at 6 p.m.

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 11:02 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:02 PM PDT

Play of the Week Nominees - Week 3

Check out the top three plays from this week of high school football. Vote for which one you think is our Play of the Week! The winner will be announced Monday at 6 p.m.

Highlights and Scores for Week 3

