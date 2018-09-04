Isaiah Castaneda wins play of the week for tremendous touchdown catch

Play of the week Castaneda

The Twentynine Palms star shined bright on Friday night, particularly on this play where made an acrobatic catch for a touchdown.

On winning play of the week Castaneda said, "I'd like to thank Blake Arthur and Cody Krupp for making me a nominee last Friday's play of the week and I'd like to give a huge shout-out to everyone who voted for my catch and those who have supported my team and I up to this point."

This is the first play of the week win for Castaneda who was thrilled to earn the honor.

"I've never won so it feels great to represent my team and my town and each week I'll continue to work on my craft and contribute top my team the best way I can," he said.

The Wildcats are 0-3 to start the season. They are off this week but play Banning next week.