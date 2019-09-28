High school football Week 6 scores & highlights

Week 6 High School football highlights a

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Week 6 of the high school football season is here, the halfway point of the season for some teams. There's a full slate in the Desert Valley League, with all 8 teams in action. Most of the Desert Empire League teams are on a bye this week.

Game of the Week

Desert Hot Springs (1-4) - 19 @ Cathedral City (3-2) -33

The Cathedral City Lions hosted the Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles in week 2 of the DVL.

The Lions came in to the game on a two-game winning streak, which came after a 24-game losing streak. Last week, the Lions were able to outlast the Indio Rajahs 20-14. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are fresh from their first win of the year, a 34-0 victory over the Desert Mirage Rams. The win placed both teams on top of the DVL standings.

The Lions came out on top with a strong showing by the team in front of a crowd excited to see them play ball. They sit atop the DVL along with Yucca Valley. Next week they take on the Coachella Valley Arabs, who are coming of a big 70 to 6 win over Twentynine Palms. The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back against that very same Twentynine Palms squad.

Other games on the docket (All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise):

Coachella Valley (2-3) - 70 @ 29 Palms (1-4) - 6

@ 29 Palms (1-4) - 6 Banning (1-4) - 14 @ Yucca Valley (2-3) 21

Indio (1-4) - 41 @ Desert Mirage (0-5) - 8

@ Desert Mirage (0-5) - 8 Lakeside (0-5) 15 @ La Quinta (1-4) - 27

Verbum Dei (1-4) at Xavier Prep (3-1) - Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage

Shadow Hills

Desert Chapel

Desert Christian

