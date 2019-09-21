High school football Week 5 scores & highlights
PD falls in Texas, CC goes back to back
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Week 5 of the high school football season is among us, with a total of 11 games and 16 local teams in action, including one all the way out in the Lone Star State.
- Palm Desert travels to Texas
Palm Desert 14 (2-3) - at Permian 47 (1-3)
The Aztecs traveled all the way to Odessa, Texas, west of Dallas, to take on the Permian Panthers in one of the largest high school football stadiums in America. Ratliff Stadium holds 19,302 seats. For context, the Annual Flag Game, Palm Desert's biggest game of the season usually brings out 5,000 to 6,000 people.
The Aztecs came in losing a close one to the undefeated Murrieta Mesa Rams. They looked to pull an upset on a Panther team that has all three of their games this season, although to some of the best teams in the country.
Unfortunately, the Aztecs could not pull off the miracle. Losing big to the talented Texas squad. The Aztecs held the lead at the end of the 1st quarter. 7-5. However, by halftime, the game got away from them and the Panthers kept piling on. The Aztecs will look to turn around their misfortunes, hosting the Shadow Hills Knights (3-2).
Desert Valley League action kicks off
- Cathedral City - 20 (2-2) at Indio -14 (0-4)
The Lions keep the winning streak going, their first back-to-back wins since 2014. They'll look to keep that momentum going next week, hosting their rivals, the Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles (0-3).
- Yucca Valley - 21 (1-3) at Coachella Valley - 14 (1-3)
- Desert Mirage - 0 (0-4) at Desert Hot Springs - 34 (1-3)
- 29 Palms - 12 (1-3) at Banning - 23 (1-3)
Other games on the docket.
Redlands - 14 (1-3) at Palm Springs - 34 (2-3)
Shadow Hills - 56 (3-2) at King - 28 (0-5)
Rancho Mirage - 24 (3-2) at Roosevelt - 35 (1-4)
La Quinta - 14 (0-4) at Murrieta Mesa - 45 (2-3)
Desert Christian - 21 (1-4) at Calipatria - 29 (1-4)
Chadwick - 70 (3-0) at Desert Chapel - 6 (2-2)
BYE WEEK - Xavier Prep
