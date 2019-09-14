High School Football Week 4 highlights and scores
Cathedral City wins first game in 3 years!
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - We're on to week 4 of the high school football season, and it was jam-packed with 12 games on the schedule.
- *GAME OF THE WEEK*
The Mayor's Cup: Shadow Hills - 49 (2-2) @ Indio - 0 (0-3)
Our game of the week this week featured the battle for the Mayor's Cup. The Rajas hosted their crosstown rivals the Knights.
This was the 4th annual Mayor's Cup game and the Knights have dominated the rivalry so far, winning three of the four years. After an impressive game on both sides of the ball from the Knights, the Mayor's Cup will stay at Jefferson Street for another year.
The Knights will travel to King High School in Riverside next week and battle the 0-3 Wolves.
Special Note:
- Perris - 0 (0-3) at Cathedral City - 38 (1-2)
Congratulations to the Cathedral City Lions, who won their first game in three years! The Lions dominated the game and look to keep that moment and have their first winning streak since 2014. They take on Indio next week, coincidentally, the last team they beat three years ago.
Other games on the docket:
- Citrus Hill - 34 (3-0) at Rancho Mirage - 17 (3-1)
- Palm Desert - 16 (2-2) at Murrieta Mesa - 21 (1-3)
- Citrus Valley - 56 (3-0) at La Quinta - 10 (0-3)
- Palm Springs - 10 (1-3) at Tustin - 14 (2-2)
- Banning - 0 (0-3) @ Beaumont - 59 (4-0)
- Xavier Prep - 16 (2-1) at Aquinas - 21 (2-2)
- Desert Hot Springs - 6 (0-3) at Jurupa Valley - 30 (3-1)
- Desert Mirage - 0 (0-3) at Palo Verde Valley - 42 (2-1)
- DCA - 0 (1-3) at Vincent Memorial - 52 (4-0)
- California Lutheran - 30 (2-1) at Desert Chapel - 28 (2-1)
BYE WEEK: Coachella Valley, 29 Palms, Yucca Valley
