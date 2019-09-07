High School Football Week 3 highlights and scores

High School Football Week 3 highlights a

Our high school football coverage rolls on into week 3 with 14 games across Riverside County and even in Arizona!

*GAME OF THE WEEK*

Coachella Valley - 35 (1-2) vs La Quinta - 7 (0-2)

Our game of the week featured two teams hungry for their first win of the season. The Arabs were looking to get their offense going as they've been shutout in their first two games.

And get their offense going the Arabs did with a big blowout victory over the Blackhawks on the road in front of a hyped crowd.

The Blackhawks will be looking to bounce back and get on the winning track next week at home in the battle of the Blackhawks. La Quinta will be taking on the undefeated Citrus Valley Blackhawks (2-0).

Meanwhile, the Arabs are off next week. They will seek to keep their momentum going on Sep. 20, hosting the struggling Yucca Valley Trojans (0-3).

Other games on the docket.

Rancho Mirage - 30 (3-0) at Colton - 12 (1-2)

at Colton 12 (1-2) Flowing Wells - 7 (0-2) at Palm Desert - 43 (1-2)

St. Anthony 14 (1-2) at Palm Springs - 35 (1-2)

Shadow Hills - 21 (1-2) at Great Oak - 31 (2-1)

21 (1-2) at Indio - 7 (0-2) at Brawley - 43

7 (0-2) at Xavier Prep - 17 (3-0) at Seton Catholic - 14 (1-1)

The Saints carrying the California flag into a battle of AZ vs CA pic.twitter.com/jygqf2WZL0 — Xavier Athletics (@XCPAthletics) September 7, 2019