High School Football Week 1 match-ups
High school football is back! The 2019 season kicks off this week with a handful of local teams in action.
Below are this week's games. Tune in to the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3 for scores and highlights.
All games start at Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
- GAME OF THE WEEK: Twentynine Palms High School at Rancho Mirage High School
- Polytechnic - 42 at Cathedral City 7
- Palm Desert at Beaumont
- West Valley (Hemet) at Shadow Hills
- Notre Dame (Riverside) at Xavier College Prep
- Palm Springs at Desert Vista (Phoenix, AZ)
- Chaffey at Yucca Valley
- Coachella Valley at Foothill (Henderson, NV)
Bye Week Teams:
- La Quinta
- Indio
- Desert Mirage
- Desert Hot Springs
Blake and Taylor visited every local school to preview their upcoming season. Check them out below:
