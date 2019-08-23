High School Football Week 1 match-ups

High school football is back! The 2019 season kicks off this week with a handful of local teams in action.

All games start at Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Twentynine Palms High School at Rancho Mirage High School

Polytechnic - 42 at Cathedral City 7

at Cathedral City 7 Palm Desert at Beaumont

West Valley (Hemet) at Shadow Hills

Notre Dame (Riverside) at Xavier College Prep

Palm Springs at Desert Vista (Phoenix, AZ)

Chaffey at Yucca Valley

Coachella Valley at Foothill (Henderson, NV)

Bye Week Teams:

La Quinta

Indio

Desert Mirage

Desert Hot Springs

