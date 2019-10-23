Desert Mirage forfeits football game to Yucca Valley due to fire, school closures
Week 10 of the high school football season
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Desert Mirage High School has forfeited Thursday night's home conference football matchup with Yucca Valley.
The decision comes due to Coachella Valley Unified School District's school closures due to air-quality concerns from the Martinez fire, which has been burning since October 14. According to CAL FIRE, the mulch fire was 50% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
Desert Mirage Head Football Coach Gustavo Sandoval said that his team has not been able to practice for seven days.
CVUSD schools have been out of session for the last four days. On Thursday, 14 people were treated for smoke-related ailments ad DMHS.
Coachella Valley High School, also impacted by the closures, will play on Friday night at Desert Hot Springs. Head Football Coach Brett Davis said that as of now, the game is still on.
