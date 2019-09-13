ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk this Saturday

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Help end prostate cancer!

ZERO, a non-profit dedicated to ending prostate cancer, has partnered with Desert Medical Imaging to host a 5K run/walk that raises funds to provide research for new treatments, free prostate cancer testing, and educate men and families about prostate cancer.

The ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk will be held this Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Palm Desert Civic Center on 43900 San Pablo Avenue.

Sign-ups online are closed but you can still sign-up in person either at the early packet pick-up on Friday or before the 5K starts.

Early packet pick-up will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Desert Medical Imaging 74785 Highway 111, Suite 101 in Indian Wells.

The event Saturday kicks off at 6:45 a.m. with general announcements. The race/walk starts at 7:45 a.m.

Other activities on Saturday include:

Health Expo

Survivor Ceremony

Warm-Up featuring the La Quinta High Cheer Squad & Palm Springs Dance Team

Kids Superhero Dash for Dad Start

Family-friendly post-race celebration

The 5K costs $30 for all ages. The 5K (ZERO's Heroes Patient/Survivor) costs $20. Kids Superhero Dash for Dad (Kids ages 0-9) costs $15. Snooze for Dudes (Participate virtually and sleep in to fight prostate cancer.) costs $35.

Participants will receive shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others impacted by prostate cancer.

Oasis Health Care will also be providing screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose and body mass index at the event.

Parking around the Civic Center will be free.

Click here to learn more about ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.