Zelda's Nightclub up for sale
Zelda's Nightclub has been put up for sale, a listing by Hughes Properties reveals.
The nightclub permanently shut down on March 28 after 42 years in business.
Read: Zeldas Nightclub permanently closing
The announcement came just 8 days after the Palm Springs City Council voted to revoke the club's permit, shutting down business for at least 45 days due to consistent violations of security requirements from the city.
Shortly before the council's decision, there was a string of violence incidents at the club. One of the most recent incidents resulted in a shooting that left a 21-year-old dead and a 14-year-old hospitalized.
The Palm Springs Police Department said they have received at least six violent calls from the nightclub in the last two years.
The big issue the city had with the nightclub was that club management was never able to provide police with security footage for any of those incidents. That issue dates back to 2012 when Zelda's management sent a letter to the city promising to install security cameras.
Hughes Properties lists Zelda's Nightclub at the price of $695,000 with a rent of $8,400. The venue is listed as 6,700 Square Feet with a "state of the art sound system" and Type 48 liquor license included with the sale.
The listing notes that in 2018, the nightclub earned $1,900,000 in gross sales which led to the owner making a profit of $270,000.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
- Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Updated Zelda's building listed for sale
-
-
-
-