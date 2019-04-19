Zelda's Nightclub up for sale

Zelda's building listed for sale Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] The inside of Zelda's (Courtesy of Hughes Properties) [ + - ] The inside of Zelda's (Courtesy of Hughes Properties) [ + - ] Zelda's closure announcement [ + - ]

Zelda's Nightclub has been put up for sale, a listing by Hughes Properties reveals.

The nightclub permanently shut down on March 28 after 42 years in business.

The announcement came just 8 days after the Palm Springs City Council voted to revoke the club's permit, shutting down business for at least 45 days due to consistent violations of security requirements from the city.

Shortly before the council's decision, there was a string of violence incidents at the club. One of the most recent incidents resulted in a shooting that left a 21-year-old dead and a 14-year-old hospitalized.

The Palm Springs Police Department said they have received at least six violent calls from the nightclub in the last two years.

The big issue the city had with the nightclub was that club management was never able to provide police with security footage for any of those incidents. That issue dates back to 2012 when Zelda's management sent a letter to the city promising to install security cameras.

Hughes Properties lists Zelda's Nightclub at the price of $695,000 with a rent of $8,400. The venue is listed as 6,700 Square Feet with a "state of the art sound system" and Type 48 liquor license included with the sale.

The listing notes that in 2018, the nightclub earned $1,900,000 in gross sales which led to the owner making a profit of $270,000.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.