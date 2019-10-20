Yucca Valley man dies in crash involving San Bernardino County Sheriff's patrol vehicle

101919 YUCCA CRASH

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - A 24-year-old Yucca Valley man is dead after a car accident involving a San Bernardino County Sheriffs' patrol vehicle.

The crash happened at 6:33 Saturday morning, on Twentynine Palms Highway near Indio Avenue.

Investigators say 22-year-old Yucca Valley resident Thomas Geiger Jr. was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on Twentynine Palms Highway, and attempted to make a left turn onto Indio Avenue, when the Civic was struck by a patrol car traveling westbound on Twentynine Palms Highway.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Geiger "did not have time to complete the turn".

The passenger in the front seat of the Civic, 24-year-old Robert Barajas of Yucca Valley, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's deputy involved in the collision was treated at an area hospital and released.

Geiger was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The crash is being investigated by the "San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Region I M.A.I.T. Team".

