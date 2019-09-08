WWII veteran celebrates 100th Birthday at Indio American Legion

INDIO, Calif. - Saturday marks a major milestone for one local man. Dr. Dean McCandless turned 100 years old.

Many from the community gathered at the Indio American Legion to celebrate the WWII veteran.

When News Channel 3 asked him how it feels to turn 100 this is what he said, "It’s a blessing to me. I am 100. It’s interesting and I'm a bit surprised too and I'm happy about it."

McCandless has filled his 100 years with some amazing accomplishments.

He joined Airborne in 1942 and was a Communications Officer with the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He served in WWII and performed jumps out of airplanes in Sicily, Italy, Normandy and Holland.

While in Belgium, he dodged a bullet that hit his helmet when he quickly looked down. He was then shot in the shoulder and later given a purple heart.

After his service, he worked as a medical doctor for 28 years then retired here in the desert. He and his wife, Polly have three children.

We want to thank McCandless for his service and wish him a very happy birthday from all of us at News Channel 3.

