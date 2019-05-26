CHP reports 60 pounds of fish dumped on I-10 following wrong-way driver collision

CABAZON, Calif. - UPDATE 6:30 a.m.: All lanes appear to be back open in the San Gorgonio Pass.

UPDATE 5:52 a.m.: Lanes 1, 2, and 3 are open.

UPDATE 5:16 a.m.: Caltrans has been requested for clean up. According to CHP, a vehicle may have rolled at the site of the crash, causing 60 pounds of fish to dump onto the right shoulder of the freeway.

ORIGINAL STORY:

California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are on scene where a driver was apparently traveling the wrong way on westbound I-10 in Cabazon between Main Street and Haugen-Lehman Way, hitting at least one other vehicle.

The incident was reported just before 4 a.m., Sunday morning. Traffic appears to be backed up in the San Gorgonio Pass, following this crash. Vehicles are being towed from the area. No word yet on any injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments.