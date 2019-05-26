CHP reports 60 pounds of fish dumped on I-10 following wrong-way driver collision
San Gorgonio Pass collision causes traffic back up
CABAZON, Calif. - UPDATE 6:30 a.m.: All lanes appear to be back open in the San Gorgonio Pass.
UPDATE 5:52 a.m.: Lanes 1, 2, and 3 are open.
UPDATE 5:16 a.m.: Caltrans has been requested for clean up. According to CHP, a vehicle may have rolled at the site of the crash, causing 60 pounds of fish to dump onto the right shoulder of the freeway.
ORIGINAL STORY:
California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are on scene where a driver was apparently traveling the wrong way on westbound I-10 in Cabazon between Main Street and Haugen-Lehman Way, hitting at least one other vehicle.
The incident was reported just before 4 a.m., Sunday morning. Traffic appears to be backed up in the San Gorgonio Pass, following this crash. Vehicles are being towed from the area. No word yet on any injuries.
