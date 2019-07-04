Workers prep for annual fireworks show in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Workers spent the early morning hours setting up the annual 4th of July fireworks show in the city of Palm Springs in order to beat the heat.

These racks are being covered with foil as workers prep for the annual fireworks show in Palm Springs,

a celebration that gives a sense of nostalgia.

"It sort of brings out the kid in you, and brings you back to those times when you were young and didn't have any worries at all," Ronald Ferrero-Phan, who was visiting from San Diego, said.

He saw the show in palm springs 15 years ago which provided lifelong memories after meeting his husband and a sense of patriotism.

"It makes you just proud to be an American, not to can the song, but it's a lot of fun," Ferrero-Phan said.

Workers are busy early this morning prepping for the annual fireworks show in #PalmSprings. They've been here since 2 am setting up. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/ZHmcvcXSlX — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) July 4, 2019

"That way we can be in the shade for the rest of the day and just take turns going to the AC, so we don't get sick or anything like that," Andrew Tomboc of Pyro Spectacular, said.

The show will last for about 20 minutes with around 600 shells being shot into the air with about a third of them going off during the big finale.

There's a lot less wire for this particular fireworks show as the team decided to wireless consoles like this one in order to coordinate the show.

Workers say it's important people leave the fireworks to the professionals, as various safety measures have been put into place like providing space for any flammable fallout.

"Just in case a shell decided to come down and explode on the ground, there's no public," Tomboc said.

The shooting of illegal fireworks is a big turn off for Ferrero-Phan.

"I'd rather people come and enjoy together a good firework display like this," he said.

A display he'll be able to catch once more.