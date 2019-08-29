News

Worker killed while working at Disneyland

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 11:08 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:30 PM PDT

ANAHEIM, Calif.- - A man working in a trench at Disneyland in Anaheim suffered fatal injuries today when a steel plate fell on him.
   
Paramedics were called to the park about 3:20 a.m. and they took the man to a hospital, according to a Metro Net Fire dispatcher. The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.
   
The man was working at the park for a contractor installing piping for a heating and air conditioning system outside of the theme park on Disneyland property, Wyatt said.
   
It appears a crane carrying a large pipe accidentally struck a cross beam, which knocked over a large metal plate shoring up a wall, Wyatt said. The metal plate knocked over the worker, who was in an 8- to 10-foot deep trench, Wyatt said.
   
The name of the victim was not disclosed.


   
 


