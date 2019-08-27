Women killed in Palm Springs crash identified

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Riverside County Coroners Office released the identities of the two women killed in a multi-car crash in Palm Springs Monday evening.

Adele Johnson, 51, of Palm Springs died at Desert Regional Medical Center. Desseree Lopez, 34, of Palm Springs was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Coroner's Bureau released the victims' identities Tuesday morning.

North Indian Canyon Drive remained shut down into Tuesday morning but reopened at 8:19 a.m.

According to police, the crash was reported near N. Indian Canyon Drive near W. Tramview Road at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Police said five cars and trucks were involved in the collision. Two occupants from separate vehicles were hospitalized with serious injuries.

One of the cars involved in the crash also collided into a power pole, causing a power outage in the area. Southern California Edison's outage page listed two customers affected by this outage. Power was expected to return at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to SCE.

Palm Springs Police Lieutenant Frank Browning told News Channel 3's Madison Weil police did not believe drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the crash. The Palm Springs Police Department Traffic Bureau was asking for any witnesses to call 760-323-8125.