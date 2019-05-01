Woman warns about "distracted driving" after husband dies in head-on crash
Jennifer Zamora's daughter also injured in crash
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Jenifer Zamora is sharing her story of hearbreak and tragedy, talking about the head-on collision involving a distracted driver, that killed her husband and injured her daughter.
The crash happened in Riverside County.
Zamora is talking about her experience in an effort to warn all drivers, and to remind drivers to remain focused on the road while behind the wheel.
Check out the story tonight on-air, and online, to hear Zamora's compelling account of how her life changed in an instant, and to learn how she is now on a crusade to prevent anyone else from experiencing the loss of a loved one, because of a driver not paying attention while on the road.
