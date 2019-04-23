Woman suffers "serious head injury" after prop falls at Coachella Fest

A video posted to Twitter shows what appears to be an accident Sunday night, during weekend two, at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

According to Cal Fire, the incident left one woman with a "serious head injury".

The accident follows a death at the Empire Polo Grounds, which occurred before the first weekend of Coachella, when a Golden Voice employee fell from the roof of a stage, while they were setting up for the festival.

News Channel 3 contacted a witness, who posted footage of the accident on Twitter, with tweets describing what happened.

In one tweet he wrote: "One of the white balloon props that hang from the tent got loose and plowed this chick into the ground that was standing right next to us....".

Here’s the video that Kyle got when the balloon fell on him and that girl.....you can hear everyone screaming for help as it’s laying on the floor and gets picked up by someone else. #Coachella2019 #SarahaTent #PropAccident pic.twitter.com/9bqRMU3B5z — Scrambled Haigs (@SHOWme_theGOODS) April 23, 2019

The phone that captured the moment on video was knocked to the ground, and eventualy picked up.

Then, the video went dark.

But, in the audio, the concert can be heard continuing, while people nearby call for "help" and call for a "medic".

The camera did not capture images of the injured woman.

Derrick Haig, whose Twitter name is "Scrambled Haigs", posted the footage Monday, along with tweets, describing the incident.

In one tweet he wrote "Busted her head straight open with blood everywhere. knocked kyle's phone out his hand and cut the (expletive) out his hand...YO this was a gnarly (expletive) freak accident....i hope the best for that girl because it took a few minutes for security to reach her."

News Channel 3 placed several phone calls, and sent a number of emails, attempting to get more details on what happened.

Concert promoter Goldenvoice is not returning our calls seeking comment. The Indio Police department has referred us to other agencies, who they say are handling the matter.

Cal Fire, in an email response to the newsroom, referred to the incident as a "serious head injury". Cal Fire also told us the ambulance company AMR handled the response.

AMR has not responded to our request for information.

Tune in at 5 p.m. for an update from a close friend of the victim.