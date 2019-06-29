Woman steals car off dealership lot

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Screen grab of the suspect

INDIO, Calif.- - A local car dealership owner is asking for the community's help in identifying a woman who stole a vehicle off his lot in the middle of the day.

Nacho Bustillos, owner of Nacho's Auto Sales on Highway 111 in Indio, told News Channel 3 that on Monday afternoon, a woman arrived at the lot and inquired about a 2011 white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

She asked if she could start the Jeep and Bustillos responded by asking if she wanted to drive it. The woman said she wanted to wait for her husband and sat in the vehicle. Then with Bustillos standing right next to the car, the woman shut the door and drove off.

"At first you are in awe, you're in disbelief. You don't know if she's just moving it to see how it runs or not and before you know it, she's already gone," Bustillos said.

Bustillos said he never thought that the woman was planning on stealing the car. When he realized what was happening, he attempted to chase the car down but lost her along Interstate 10. Bustillos says this is the first time they've been stolen from and is considering increasing his security.

Authorities are investigating the incident but no description of the woman has been released. Bustillos asks that anyone with any information notify police.