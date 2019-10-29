Prayer vigil planned for mother of 4-year-old boy stabbed to death in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Photos from a few years ago show the murder victim Nicole Henderson with her baby boy Kayden, smiling and apparently enjoying life.

Monday morning, Kayden now four, was with his dad less than 24 hours after the stabbing at Henderson's Palm Desert Apartment.

Justin Jones says his son was in the apartment when the stabbing happened.

"It's just really sad that this boy has to go through the rest of his life without a mother because of such a tragic loss," said Jones.

Jones tell us Henderson had "mental health issues" and says the acquaintance accused of killing her, Richard Colin Holbrook is also dealing with "mental health problems".

Jones says Holbrook met Nicole at "an out of town mental health facility" and says the pair "did not receive the help they needed".

"The thing that just really kills me is this could have been prevented. The system just fails our citizens and it failed my son, and it failed me, that's my co-parent," said Jones.

Jones speaks highly of Henderson as did others off-camera at the Panorama Apartments where Henderson lived in unit 5.

A flyer was handed out at the apartment complex Monday morning promoting a prayer vigil in honor of Henderson.

Jones says he'll now focus on raising little Kayden with love, the support of others and lots of prayer.

"She was just a really shy and humble soul and she just had a spirit full of love and laughter and it shined through every time she was with Kayden," said Jones.

Richard Colin Holbrook was arrested on murder charges and booked at the county jail in Indo.

The prayer vigil in memory of Nicole Henderson is scheduled for Monday, October 28th at 7:00 pm, at the Panorama Apartments in Palm Desert, and it's open to the public.

The address is 45205 Panorama Drive.

