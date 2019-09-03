News

Woman, man killed in Desert Hot Springs crash identified

Palm Drive reopened Tuesday morning.

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 09:29 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:46 PM PDT

Two killed in DHS crash identified

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - The Riverside County Coroner's Bureau has released the identifies of a man and a woman killed in a crash in Desert Hot Springs on Labor Day. 

64-year-old Joshua Tree resident Dawn Andrus-Schienker and 34-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Guadalupe Perez died in the crash, according to the Coroner's Bureau.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Palm Drive and 20th avenue at 8:29  p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Palm Drive remained closed in the area until 7:31 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Palm Drive reopens after crash that killed two people

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash. Nine people were hospitalized. 

Desert Hot Springs Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time. 

